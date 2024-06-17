Nosana One Day Volume Hits $2.38 Million (NOS)

Nosana (NOS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 16th. Nosana has a total market cap of $294.22 million and $2.38 million worth of Nosana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nosana token can currently be bought for about $3.35 or 0.00005057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nosana has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nosana alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Nosana Token Profile

Nosana’s genesis date was January 17th, 2022. Nosana’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,708,096 tokens. Nosana’s official message board is nosana.medium.com. Nosana’s official website is nosana.io. Nosana’s official Twitter account is @nosana_ai.

Buying and Selling Nosana

According to CryptoCompare, “Nosana (NOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Nosana has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 48,197,665 in circulation. The last known price of Nosana is 3.24151157 USD and is down -2.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $2,316,392.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nosana.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nosana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nosana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nosana using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nosana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nosana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.