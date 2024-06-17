Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF) Insider Alexandra Gartmann Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF – Get Free Report) insider Alexandra Gartmann acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$4.77 ($3.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$47,700.00 ($31,589.40).

Nufarm Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.58, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Nufarm Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 28th. Nufarm’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

About Nufarm

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Crop Protection and Seed Technologies segments. The Crop Protection segment solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and diseases.

