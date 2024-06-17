Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.04

Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.04 and last traded at $39.17, with a volume of 77233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.89.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.21.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 89,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 158,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 126,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
