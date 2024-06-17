Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.04

Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.04 and last traded at $39.17, with a volume of 77233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.89.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.21.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 89,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 158,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 126,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.