NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Down 1%

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) dropped 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $129.58 and last traded at $130.53. Approximately 109,656,375 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 488,091,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $79.00 to $98.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on NVIDIA from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on NVIDIA from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.02.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 2.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $18,063,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,846,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,684,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $18,063,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,846,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,684,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $5,700,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 505,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,572,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,297,870 shares of company stock valued at $248,210,038. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

