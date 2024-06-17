ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $64.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.06.

ONE Gas Price Performance

OGS stock opened at $60.79 on Thursday. ONE Gas has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $82.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.82 and a 200-day moving average of $62.19.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $758.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,140,000 after buying an additional 27,831 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,098,000 after buying an additional 52,740 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,548,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,682,000 after buying an additional 97,346 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,657,000 after buying an additional 147,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 52.9% during the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,058,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,317,000 after buying an additional 366,363 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

See Also

