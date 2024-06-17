Oppenheimer Raises Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Price Target to $57.00

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Jefferies Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on JEF

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of JEF stock opened at $44.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.33. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12-month low of $31.12 and a 12-month high of $47.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.20.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 4.41%. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 98.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jefferies Financial Group

In related news, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $65,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,314,150 shares in the company, valued at $666,165,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $2,546,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,591,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,979,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $65,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,314,150 shares in the company, valued at $666,165,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 105.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.