Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST) Short Interest Update

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 49.5% from the May 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Ostin Technology Group Price Performance
Shares of Ostin Technology Group stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.42. 106,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,142. Ostin Technology Group has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57.
Ostin Technology Group Company Profile
