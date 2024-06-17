Ouster’s (OUST) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.29% from the stock’s previous close.

OUST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ouster from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Ouster from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

Get Ouster alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on OUST

Ouster Price Performance

NYSE OUST traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.99. 786,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.58. The company has a market cap of $496.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.47. Ouster has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $14.17.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.44 million for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 239.89% and a negative return on equity of 88.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ouster will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $45,976.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 163,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,169.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Darien Spencer sold 3,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $42,733.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 309,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,032.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $45,976.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 163,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,169.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,934 shares of company stock valued at $417,147 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ouster

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ouster in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ouster by 667.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ouster

(Get Free Report)

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.