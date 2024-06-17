Ouster’s (OUST) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.29% from the stock’s previous close.
OUST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ouster from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Ouster from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.10.
Read Our Latest Report on OUST
Ouster Price Performance
Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.44 million for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 239.89% and a negative return on equity of 88.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ouster will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other news, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $45,976.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 163,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,169.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Darien Spencer sold 3,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $42,733.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 309,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,032.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $45,976.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 163,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,169.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,934 shares of company stock valued at $417,147 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ouster
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ouster in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ouster by 667.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ouster
Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ouster
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.