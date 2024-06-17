PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Lifted to “Overweight” at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Stephens currently has $60.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $46.00.

PAR has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com upgraded PAR Technology to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on PAR Technology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded PAR Technology from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on PAR Technology from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PAR

PAR Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $45.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.07. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.79.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.07). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PAR Technology

In other news, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 803 shares of PAR Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $35,163.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,977.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PAR Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,530,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,641 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,191,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,026,000 after purchasing an additional 381,232 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $15,262,000. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $10,194,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,108,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,808,000 after buying an additional 173,575 shares during the period.

About PAR Technology

(Get Free Report)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.