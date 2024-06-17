Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Short Interest Update

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,300 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the May 15th total of 143,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,123.0 days.

Partners Group Price Performance

PGPHF remained flat at $1,337.02 during trading on Friday. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,348.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,367.84. Partners Group has a 52-week low of $872.04 and a 52-week high of $1,492.65.

About Partners Group

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

