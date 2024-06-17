Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Short Interest Update

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,300 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the May 15th total of 143,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,123.0 days.
Partners Group Price Performance
PGPHF remained flat at $1,337.02 during trading on Friday. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,348.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,367.84. Partners Group has a 52-week low of $872.04 and a 52-week high of $1,492.65.
About Partners Group
