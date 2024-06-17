PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $78.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of PayPal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.82.

PYPL stock opened at $60.63 on Thursday. PayPal has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $76.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

