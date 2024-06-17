PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Receives $188.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $188.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PDD shares. UBS Group raised their price target on PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

PDD Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDD opened at $148.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. PDD has a 1-year low of $66.40 and a 1-year high of $164.69.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. On average, research analysts predict that PDD will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDD

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in PDD by 294.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDD in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of PDD in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PDD by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

