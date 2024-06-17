Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Down 0.7 %

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $155.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.48 and its 200 day moving average is $28.49. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $31.59.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.34 million for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 14.14%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.94%.

In related news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $29,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,959.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBK. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 217,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 37,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 7.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.

