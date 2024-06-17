Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Short Interest Update

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,520,000 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the May 15th total of 29,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PBR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.50. 17,390,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,663,971. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $17.91.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $23.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.0288 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 16%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.20 to $17.70 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 460.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,412,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $21,477,000 after acquiring an additional 405,940 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,167 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,994,000.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Articles

