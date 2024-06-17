Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Short Interest Down 20.4% in May

Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the May 15th total of 99,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 112.6 days.
Pets at Home Group Stock Down 4.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:PAHGF traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $3.66. 755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,567. Pets at Home Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71.
About Pets at Home Group
