Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04), reports. The firm had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Pharma-Bio Serv had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%.

Pharma-Bio Serv Price Performance

PBSV stock remained flat at $0.53 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,260. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.86. Pharma-Bio Serv has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.10.

About Pharma-Bio Serv

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support for the pharmaceutical, chemical manufacturing, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies.

