Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04), reports. The firm had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Pharma-Bio Serv had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%.
Pharma-Bio Serv Price Performance
PBSV stock remained flat at $0.53 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,260. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.86. Pharma-Bio Serv has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.10.
