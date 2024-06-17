Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock opened at $8.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.00. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $8.19.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $58,915.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,638,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,634,766.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 155,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,217 in the last 90 days.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

