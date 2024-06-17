Piper Sandler Trims Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Target Price to $168.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $168.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $192.23.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MPC stock opened at $170.07 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $108.88 and a 52-week high of $221.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.37 and its 200 day moving average is $174.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.48%.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.5% in the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $1,518,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $269,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 15,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

