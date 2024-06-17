Planet Fitness’ (PLNT) Neutral Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $62.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ FY2025 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Planet Fitness from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Planet Fitness from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.00.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $71.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.20. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $44.13 and a 1 year high of $75.86.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 140.14%. The company had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Fitness

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Planet Fitness

(Get Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.