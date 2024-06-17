Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Stock Rating Lowered by Macquarie

Macquarie cut shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PLTK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Playtika from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Playtika from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Playtika from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.19.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.87. Playtika has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.79.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Playtika had a net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 94.21%. The company had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.38 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Playtika will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

In other news, insider Gili Brudno sold 67,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $586,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 201,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,756,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,683,000 after purchasing an additional 256,353 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Playtika by 2.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,093,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,051,000 after buying an additional 106,916 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Playtika by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,494,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,192,000 after buying an additional 1,327,596 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,566,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,141,000 after acquiring an additional 76,948 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Playtika by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,416,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

