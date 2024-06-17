Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Shares Down 5.8%

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.66 and last traded at $6.70. 123,019 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 755,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRME shares. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Prime Medicine from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prime Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.09.

Prime Medicine Trading Down 10.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.34.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Prime Medicine

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRME. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Prime Medicine by 726.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 57,261 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 296.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 42,032 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prime Medicine during the third quarter worth $1,229,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prime Medicine during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prime Medicine by 18.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,951,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,700,000 after purchasing an additional 617,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

About Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

