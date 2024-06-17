Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROCW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the May 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Procaps Group Price Performance

PROCW stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Friday. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,792. Procaps Group has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08.

Procaps Group Company Profile

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

