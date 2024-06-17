Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROCW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the May 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Procaps Group Price Performance
PROCW stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Friday. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,792. Procaps Group has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08.
Procaps Group Company Profile
