Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,159,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,205,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70. The firm has a market cap of $281.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.92.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.95.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

