Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 902,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,465 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Progyny were worth $33,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGNY. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Progyny by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Progyny by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,455,000 after purchasing an additional 46,144 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progyny during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Progyny by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 70,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PGNY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.11.

NASDAQ PGNY traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.98. 843,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,772. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.09 and its 200-day moving average is $34.81. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.41 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 6,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $240,452.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 384,553 shares in the company, valued at $14,459,192.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 4,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $144,254.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 380,038 shares in the company, valued at $12,142,214.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 6,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $240,452.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 384,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,459,192.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,770 shares of company stock worth $3,853,985. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

