ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) Director Acquires $54,735,339.78 in Stock

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) Director Pablo G. Legorreta bought 22,617,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $54,735,339.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,617,909 shares in the company, valued at $54,735,339.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
ProKidney Trading Down 8.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PROK opened at $2.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $626.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.21. ProKidney Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $13.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02.
ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Research analysts predict that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.
PROK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on ProKidney from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ProKidney from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ProKidney in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.
ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.
