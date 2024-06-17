ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the May 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Performance

BIS traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $17.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,902. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $16.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.37.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.1586 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:BIS Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 3.19% of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

