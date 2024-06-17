ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the May 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Performance
BIS traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $17.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,902. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $16.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.37.
ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.1586 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology
ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.
