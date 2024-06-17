Protagonist Therapeutics’ (PTGX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

PTGX stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 2.12. Protagonist Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $35.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average of $26.84.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $254.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CFO Asif Ali sold 1,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $30,985.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,162.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Asif Ali sold 1,234 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $30,985.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,163 shares in the company, valued at $933,162.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,234 shares of company stock worth $2,250,386. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after buying an additional 19,492 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 40,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

