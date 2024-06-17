PVG Asset Management Corp Acquires New Shares in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT)

PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 261,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Red Cat accounts for about 1.1% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. PVG Asset Management Corp owned about 0.47% of Red Cat as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Red Cat during the 4th quarter worth about $1,101,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Cat during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Cat during the fourth quarter worth about $4,423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Red Cat Price Performance

RCAT stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,134. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of -0.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Red Cat ( NASDAQ:RCAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter. Red Cat had a negative net margin of 206.42% and a negative return on equity of 52.40%.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Red Cat in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Red Cat Company Profile

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

