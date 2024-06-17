Qtum One Day Volume Tops $30.58 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $2.93 or 0.00004421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $308.50 million and approximately $30.58 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,605.58 or 0.05435146 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00044890 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00017012 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00008493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00014193 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00010812 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,195,118 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

