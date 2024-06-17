QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Sells $1,028,644.50 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) Director Jagdeep Singh sold 192,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $1,028,644.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,809,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,029,503.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, May 31st, Jagdeep Singh sold 192,280 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $1,124,838.00.

Shares of QS opened at $5.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 4.69. QuantumScape Co. has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $13.86.

QuantumScape last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $6.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QS. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 595.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

