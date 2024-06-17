QUASA (QUA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $234,195.41

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Over the last week, QUASA has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $234,195.41 and approximately $858.29 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00012010 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00010050 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,345.55 or 1.00030201 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00012957 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60.33 or 0.00090966 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00198581 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $580.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.