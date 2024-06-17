Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.36

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 3935 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Questor Technology Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.61.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.00 million. Questor Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.95% and a negative net margin of 66.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Questor Technology Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Questor Technology Company Profile

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

