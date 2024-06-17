Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL) Short Interest Update

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the May 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Stock Performance

METCL traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.73. 423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,791. Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $25.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.57.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

About Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00%

ramaco resources, inc. produces and sells metallurgical coal the company’s development portfolio includes the elk creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern west virginia; the berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of squire jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of west virginia and virginia; the knox creek property consisting of approximately 61,343 acres of controlled mineral that is located in virginia; and the ram mine property comprising approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern pennsylvania.

