Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading Down 0.6%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.83 and last traded at $53.04. Approximately 600,654 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 6,359,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on O shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on O

Realty Income Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 6%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 291.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.