Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Short Interest Up 49.7% in May

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 704,500 shares, an increase of 49.7% from the May 15th total of 470,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RCDTF remained flat at $51.60 during trading hours on Friday. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $51.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Company Profile

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company operates through Specialty and Primary Care and Rare Diseases segments. Its product pipeline includes REC 0559 which is in Phase II for the treatment of Neurotrophic Keratitis; REC 0545 for acute decompensation in maple syrup urine diseases; ISTURISA for endogenous Cushing's syndrome; and CYSTADROPS, an corneal cystine deposits in patients with cystinosis.

