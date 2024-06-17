Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Short Interest Up 49.7% in May

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 704,500 shares, an increase of 49.7% from the May 15th total of 470,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Stock Performance
OTCMKTS RCDTF remained flat at $51.60 during trading hours on Friday. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $51.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Company Profile
