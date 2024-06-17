Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCO) Short Interest Update

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the May 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGCO traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.95. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,930. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.15.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3672 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

