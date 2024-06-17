Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Short Interest Update

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 957,600 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the May 15th total of 1,135,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,576.0 days.
Reliance Worldwide Trading Down 2.7 %
OTCMKTS RLLWF opened at $3.23 on Monday. Reliance Worldwide has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.11.
About Reliance Worldwide
