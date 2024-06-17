Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Short Interest Update

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 957,600 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the May 15th total of 1,135,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,576.0 days.

Reliance Worldwide Trading Down 2.7 %

OTCMKTS RLLWF opened at $3.23 on Monday. Reliance Worldwide has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.11.

Get Reliance Worldwide alerts:

About Reliance Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for plumbing and heating industries. It offers plumbing solutions comprising brass and plastic push-to-connect plumbing fittings, other fittings, pipes, valves, and integrated installation solutions; appliance installations solutions, such as fluid tech and appliance installation and repair services; and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.