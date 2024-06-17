Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the May 15th total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 891,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Revvity stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.39. The stock had a trading volume of 625,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,038. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Revvity has a 12 month low of $79.50 and a 12 month high of $131.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.69 and its 200 day moving average is $105.30.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revvity will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $441,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Revvity by 27.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 84,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after buying an additional 18,367 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Revvity during the first quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in Revvity by 13.6% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Revvity by 516.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 453,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,601,000 after buying an additional 379,802 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Revvity by 0.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RVTY. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Revvity in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revvity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.92.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

