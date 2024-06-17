RH (NYSE:RH) PT Lowered to $325.00 at Bank of America

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $375.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RH. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of RH from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $321.85.

RH Trading Down 17.1 %

NYSE RH opened at $229.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.51. RH has a 52 week low of $207.26 and a 52 week high of $406.38.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $726.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.15 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RH will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $616,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,086.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total transaction of $288,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,465,279.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $616,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,086.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,897,430 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in RH during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in RH by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in RH in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

