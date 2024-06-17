Ribbon Finance (RBN) Price Reaches $0.61 on Top Exchanges

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One Ribbon Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00000925 BTC on exchanges. Ribbon Finance has a total market capitalization of $97.87 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded down 21.9% against the dollar.

Ribbon Finance Profile

Ribbon Finance’s launch date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,583,450 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ribbon Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ribbon Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

