Richardson Financial Services Inc. Invests $233,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Counterweight Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $1,617,000. Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $458.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,249. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $479.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $109.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $462.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.20.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

