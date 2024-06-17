Richardson Financial Services Inc. Makes New $859,000 Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,302 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $9.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $855.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,395,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,517. The stock has a market cap of $379.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $516.54 and a one year high of $856.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $774.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $723.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $890.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $751.85.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

