Richardson Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,730,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,461,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882,952 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,705,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,697 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,673,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,167,000 after buying an additional 2,253,787 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,982,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,016,000 after buying an additional 1,642,572 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,543.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,136,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,089,000 after buying an additional 1,115,955 shares during the last quarter.

BNDX traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $48.95. 2,814,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,994,701. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.94. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.0959 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

