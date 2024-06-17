Richardson Financial Services Inc. Takes $156,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 214.1% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GIS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.50. 2,904,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,588,714. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.71. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $82.59. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.12.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.94.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

