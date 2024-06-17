Richardson Financial Services Inc. Takes $175,000 Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

SHM stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.26. 166,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,879. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.06 and a 12-month high of $47.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.44.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.