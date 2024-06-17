RLI (NYSE:RLI) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

RLI has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on RLI from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Compass Point boosted their target price on RLI from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RLI from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLI currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $165.75.

RLI Price Performance

Shares of RLI stock opened at $139.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.41. RLI has a 52-week low of $125.77 and a 52-week high of $149.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.35.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.05 million. RLI had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RLI will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in RLI by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 25,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

See Also

