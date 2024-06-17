Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Trading Down 1.6%

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) traded down 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.70 and last traded at $22.07. 4,602,341 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 16,429,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 0.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average is $15.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.13 and a beta of 1.83.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 116,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $2,569,051.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $222,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 854,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,244,560.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 116,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $2,569,051.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,382,174 shares of company stock valued at $26,282,145. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.