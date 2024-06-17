Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MNST. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.11.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Stock Down 1.4 %

MNST opened at $48.03 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $61.22. The stock has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.27 and a 200-day moving average of $55.67.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 293,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,315,000 after purchasing an additional 110,551 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 31,225 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,365,000 after purchasing an additional 31,210 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 175,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,419,000 after buying an additional 11,358 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.