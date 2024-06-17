Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $74.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GILD. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $65.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.32. The stock has a market cap of $81.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.72, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 350.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,593,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,524,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

