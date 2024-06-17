Royal Bank of Canada Trims Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Target Price to $31.00

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on XNCR. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xencor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.38.

Xencor Stock Down 3.4 %

XNCR opened at $20.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 7.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day moving average is $21.50. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $16.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.28). Xencor had a negative net margin of 82.23% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Xencor will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xencor

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xencor in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,557,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,901,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,981,000 after acquiring an additional 717,401 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Xencor by 65.7% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,478,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,782,000 after purchasing an additional 586,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Xencor by 9.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,819,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,530,000 after purchasing an additional 335,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,909,000.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

